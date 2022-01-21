comscore Rainbow Warriors remain perfect in Big West with win in Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors remain perfect in Big West with win in Bakersfield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

This time, it was the wily road team that prevailed against the Roadrunners. The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team withstood Cal State Bakersfield’s inside attack and late surge for a 63-59 road victory before 788 in the Incardo Center. Read more

