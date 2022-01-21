comscore University of Hawaii Board of Regents stresses communication after Todd Graham fiasco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The University of Hawaii Board of Regents did not publicly address the hiring of a new football coach at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. But the BOR did make recommendations to the UH administration and athletic department designed to prevent problems like those that led to the resignation of former coach Todd Graham last week. Read more

