University of Hawaii Board of Regents stresses communication after Todd Graham fiasco

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents did not publicly address the hiring of a new football coach at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. But the BOR did make recommendations to the UH administration and athletic department designed to prevent problems like those that led to the resignation of former coach Todd Graham last week.

UH is expected to introduce a new coach early next week. Former Warriors coach June Jones and former players Timmy Chang and Brian Smith are known candidates. Athletic director David Matlin’s recommendation must be approved by UH president David Lassner and the BOR.

Graham stepped down last Friday after his second season in a five-year contract, amid a storm of criticism. It included allegations of widespread verbal abuse of players, including racial slurs and profanity. He denied the most serious claims at a state Senate information briefing Jan. 7 to address the complaints, and why so many UH football players decided to transfer under Graham’s watch.

Graham resigned a week after the briefing, during which senators asked BOR chairman Randolph Moore to add UH athletics to Thursday’s agenda.

Matlin and athletic department staff delivered a presentation to the regents about student-athlete mental health, nutrition, athletic department facilities, responsiveness to student-athlete complaints, the NCAA transfer portal, and athletic department finances — all issues that were brought up at the Senate briefing.

The BOR asked that the school’s administration provide more regular reports about issues related to student-athlete welfare and also suggested that an ombudsman be appointed.

Moore said that some of UH’s problems left with Graham, but it was also suggested some might be systemic.

“I don’t think we can ignore what happened,” regent Simeon Acoba said. “We do need an assessment and recommendations. There’s a perception out there that these complaints … should be followed up on.

“That’s something that should be assessed, something that you should determine … how these complaints should be dealt with,” Acoba added, addressing Lassner and Matlin.

Matlin agreed to “make some changes if necessary.”

“This is not a slight on you,” vice chairman Benjamin Kudo told Matlin. “The public is looking at us. We have to look at ourselves very thoroughly.”