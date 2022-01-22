Amy Atwell joins 1,000-point club as Rainbow Wahine basketball team beats Cal State Bakersfield

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell scored 13 of her career-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 73-66 win over Cal State Bakersfield tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell went 10-for-19 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line and joined the program’s 1,000-point club when she drained her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:46 left. Atwell also led the Wahine with 10 rebounds in her third double-double of the season.

UH guard Daejah Phillips went 8-for-9 from the line to add 12 points off the bench and the Wahine (7-7) improved to 3-1 in Big West play by completing a sweep of their two-game series with CSUB (1-10, 0-2).

UH and CSUB scheduled a non-conference game for Thursday to fill a gap in their schedules left when Cal Poly cancelled its games last week and the Wahine rolled to a 69-52 win.

CSUB led for nearly 18 minutes of the first half of the rematch and held a 34-30 edge at halftime. The Wahine surged ahead with 5-0 burst late in the third quarter to take a 51-47 lead into the fourth. UH built on the lead from the foul line and led 67-56 when Atwell drained her milestone 3-pointer to become the 23rd UH player to reach 1,000 career points.

Jayden Eggleston led CSUB with 15 points.