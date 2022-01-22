Amy Atwell joins 1,000-point club as Rainbow Wahine basketball team beats Cal State Bakersfield

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell scored 13 of her career-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 73-66 win over Cal State Bakersfield tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Atwell went 10-for-19 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line and joined the program’s 1,000-point club when she drained her third 3-pointer of the game with 2:46 left. Atwell also led the Wahine with 10 rebounds in her third double-double of the season.
UH guard Daejah Phillips went 8-for-9 from the line to add 12 points off the bench and the Wahine (7-7) improved to 3-1 in Big West play by completing a sweep of their two-game series with CSUB (1-10, 0-2).
UH and CSUB scheduled a non-conference game for Thursday to fill a gap in their schedules left when Cal Poly cancelled its games last week and the Wahine rolled to a 69-52 win.
CSUB led for nearly 18 minutes of the first half of the rematch and held a 34-30 edge at halftime. The Wahine surged ahead with 5-0 burst late in the third quarter to take a 51-47 lead into the fourth. UH built on the lead from the foul line and led 67-56 when Atwell drained her milestone 3-pointer to become the 23rd UH player to reach 1,000 career points.
Jayden Eggleston led CSUB with 15 points.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.