Hawaii News

Proof of COVID-19 booster shot needed to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ on Maui

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  Kaiser Permanente registered nurse Sean Masaki gave a COVID-19 booster shot to a woman who did not want to be identified Thursday during a vaccination and testing clinic put on by Honolulu Community Action Program, Project Vision Hawaii and Kaiser Permanente at Palama Settlement in Honolulu.

With COVID-19 vaccines waning in efficacy over time and the surge in new cases fueled by the omicron variant, Maui County will soon become the first in Hawaii — and maybe not the last — to change the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster shot. Read more

