Proof of COVID-19 booster shot needed to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ on Maui
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaiser Permanente registered nurse Sean Masaki gave a COVID-19 booster shot to a woman who did not want to be identified Thursday during a vaccination and testing clinic put on by Honolulu Community Action Program, Project Vision Hawaii and Kaiser Permanente at Palama Settlement in Honolulu.