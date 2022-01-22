comscore Report shares how 7 schools are struggling with the Red Hill water contamination crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Report shares how 7 schools are struggling with the Red Hill water contamination crisis

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

State education officials for the first time publicly detailed the struggle of the seven public schools affected by the Red Hill water contamination crisis to operate without running potable water. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii regents approve Mauna Kea Master Plan despite testimony condemning Thirty Meter Telescope

Scroll Up