Actor Beulah Koale, known to “Hawaii Five-0” fans as task force member Junior Reigns, will appear tonight in a special episode of the CBS drama “NCIS: ­Hawai‘i.”

In a two-part episode ­titled “Spies,” Koale, who hails from New Zealand, guest stars as David Sola, a case officer with New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service. Sola is searching for the killer of a Navy engineer. The engineer is linked to a Chinese secret agent as well as to a friend of Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), head of NCIS Pearl Harbor. A CBS release describes Sola as a “lone wolf” who initially clashes with the NCIS team.

The first part of the episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. tonight. The second part airs at 9 p.m. Monday, the usual time slot for “NCIS: Hawai‘i.” The episode also will be streamed on Paramount+.

The episode was directed by LeVar Burton, star of the TV blockbuster miniseries “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He also was one of several celebrities to try out for the host position of “Jeopardy!” and directed several episodes in the “Star Trek” franchise and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Koale’s character Reigns got an extended farewell on “Five-0,” getting kidnapped in the show’s series finale in 2020. The character then got rescued on “Magnum P.I.,” the second Hawaii-based crime show to be rebooted.