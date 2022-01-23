comscore Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee to speak at Congressional Gold Medal luncheon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee to speak at Congressional Gold Medal luncheon

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011 Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee, 73, will be one of the speakers when the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Foundation and the Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project co-host the Congressional Gold Medal luncheon Feb. 6 in the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011

    Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee, 73, will be one of the speakers when the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Foundation and the Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project co-host the Congressional Gold Medal luncheon Feb. 6 in the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.

  • COURTESY MAJ. GEN. ROBERT LEE The Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law at the end of 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the regional presentation ceremonies.

    COURTESY MAJ. GEN. ROBERT LEE

    The Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law at the end of 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the regional presentation ceremonies.

Born and raised in Honolulu, retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee graduated from McKinley High School. He continued his education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Read more

Previous Story
Now Read This: ‘The Rice in the Pot Goes Round and Round,’ ‘Be Not Far from Me’

Scroll Up