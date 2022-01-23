Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee to speak at Congressional Gold Medal luncheon
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011
Retired Maj. Gen. Robert Lee, 73, will be one of the speakers when the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii Foundation and the Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project co-host the Congressional Gold Medal luncheon Feb. 6 in the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom.
COURTESY MAJ. GEN. ROBERT LEE
The Chinese American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law at the end of 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the regional presentation ceremonies.