Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital Statistics: Jan. 14 to 20, 2022

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 14-20

>> Erica Wehiwananiokalaniamekahonua Aki and Anthony Keoni Albert Sadaichi Hazen
>> Victoria Tomoko Countryman and James Truart Carrington
>> Briona Lynn Foulke and James Thompson Mills III
>> Charlène Marie-Alice Edwige Gilbert and Luis Inaraja Vera
>> Ryan Joseph De Leon Guinto and Maureen Cheyenne Alimario Barican
>> Cyd Laie Anahiwa Kamakea and Arthur Louis Kaleookalani Rosa Jr.
>> Meleana Pumealoha Contessa Kamealoha and Chad Kaopua
>> Jessica Lynn Koder and Jacob Allen Pemberton
>> Henry Li and Risa Takahashi
>> Marjaneh Gamiao Manayan and Rowell Umaoid
>> Ashley Anne Vidad Manuel and Aaron Joseph Tabarejo
>> Peytton Brianne McCollum and Gavin Christopher Stroup
>> Alejandro Montoya and Yazmin Figueroa
>> Donna Nguyen and Wade Shinji Takai
>> Jacob Allan Ontal and Mia Anne Erum
>> Antonia Rosette Shanice Pitts and Cedric Lavell Myers
>> Hryhorii Povorozniuk and Ksenia Pedaksoo
>> Gregory Puga and Dana Noelle Scotty
>> Jessica Zugeiry Ramirez-Ruiz and Rommel Patino Del Rio
>> Melanie Lynn Russell and Marc Philip Roberge
>> Ryan Kiyoshi Su and Paige Kimie Oshiro
>> Jonathan David Arian Tyler and Danielle Denise Akins
>> Erika Patricia Velazquez Gonzalez and Emmanuel Gaxiola Luna
>> Aileen Ethel Veniegas-Alama and Stuart Michael Catania
>> Michael Joseph Ventura and Zoey Vanessa Echternach
>> Aaron Bruce Walker and Lacey Anne Scott Williams
>> Alyssa Lyn Wennerstrom and Rex Everett Jackson
>> Angel Anelawaiwaiole Woods and Timothy John Castillo

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Jan. 14-20

>> Ellie Ray Keohonae'alaomakana Fa'atausali Eselu
>> Zava Baht Israel
>> Zaedyn Marc Montero
>> Liliana Hope Withy-Allen