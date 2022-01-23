comscore David Shapiro: Want to know the secret to marriage? A sense of humor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Want to know the secret to marriage? A sense of humor

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.

Every five or six years, my writing day falls on my wedding anniversary, and it doesn’t feel romantic to ruminate about my usual topics. Read more

Previous Story
Captain claims his body being a temple of the Holy Spirit, sues Hawaiian Airlines over employee vaccination mandate
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 13 – December 17, 2021

Scroll Up