David Shapiro: Want to know the secret to marriage? A sense of humor

So I’ll change things up this week and share some of my favorite quotations about the institution of marriage:

>> “Marriage is nature’s way of keeping us from fighting with strangers.” — Alan King

>> “If love means never having to say you’re sorry, then marriage means always having to say everything twice.” — Estelle Getty

>> “Men have a much better time of it than women. For one thing, they marry later; for another thing, they die earlier.” — H.L. Mencken

>> “I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

>> “My wife and I had words, but I never got to use mine.” — Fibber McGee

>> “I’ve been married to one Marxist and one Fascist, and neither one would take the garbage out.” — Lee Grant

>> “It’s tough to stay married. My wife kisses the dog on the lips, yet she won’t drink from my glass.” — Rodney Dangerfield

>> “The trouble with some women is that they get all excited about nothing — and then marry him.” — Cher

>> “‘I am’ is reportedly the shortest sentence in the English language. Could it be that ‘I do’ is the longest sentence?” — George Carlin

>> “Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.” — Erma Bombeck

>> “I married the first man I ever kissed. When I tell this to my children, they just about throw up.” — Barbara Bush

>> “I have learned that only two things are necessary to keep one’s wife happy. First, let her think she’s having her own way. And second, let her have it.” — Lyndon B. Johnson

>> “Never feel remorse for what you have thought about your wife; she has thought much worse things about you.” — Jean Rostand

>> “I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury.” — Groucho Marx

>> “Your marriage is in trouble if your wife says, ‘You’re only interested in one thing,’ and you can’t remember what it is.” — Milton Berle

>> “The best way to get most husbands to do something is to suggest that perhaps they’re too old to do it.” — Anne Bancroft

>> “I never mind my wife having the last word. In fact, I’m delighted when she gets to it.” — Walter Matthau

>> “I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career.” — Gloria Steinem

>> “After about 20 years of marriage, I’m finally starting to scratch the surface of what women want. And I think the answer lies somewhere between conversation and chocolate.” — Mel Gibson

>> “Never go to bed mad. Stay up and fight.” — Phyllis Diller

>> “The most happy marriage I can imagine to myself would be the union of a deaf man to a blind woman.” — Samuel Taylor Coleridge

>> “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” — Ruth Bell Graham

