There wasn’t a debate to be had to determine the best defensive player in Oahu Interscholastic Association Division I this season.

Roosevelt senior Kaeo Akana could have wrapped up the award in his final game alone.

In a one-point win over Waipahu, the Utah-bound defensive end had 13 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and three quarterback hurries.

He was the only Division I player from the OIA to make first-team All-State.

The real question in this division came on the offensive side of the ball.

Moanalua quarterback Taylor Malloe and Aiea signal-caller Ezekiel Olie put up very similar numbers, both throwing for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and coming within 100 passing yards of each other in five league games.

Olie had three capable receivers, who are all represented on either the first or second team.

For Malloe, he had the most dynamic skill player in the league, who led all receivers in yards.

Freshman Jayce Bareng was there every time Na Menehune needed a big play on the way to winning the regular season. For his efforts, he narrowly edged out three other players for the Offensive Player of the Year award.

His 38 receptions for 590 yards and five touchdowns averaged out to 118 yards per game and 15.5 yards per catch.

The only other player who had a case for the top honor was Castle’s Coby Tanioka.

For Coach of the Year Wendell Say, it was a breakout season for Na Alii. Not only did they capture their first OIA title since 2003, but it was the first season with a winning record since 2009.

OIA DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Pila Goo Sun | Moanalua | 6-0 | 300 | 12

>> OL | Max Rouse | Aiea | 6-4 | 275 | 11

>> OL | Elijah Savaiinaea | Moanalua | 6-0 | 260 | 12

>> OL | Daniel Palenapa | Kailua | 6-0 | 220 | 12

>> OL | Preston Taumua | Aiea | 6-4 | 308 | 10

>> RB | Kaimana Lale-Saole | Aiea | 5-6 | 170 | 10

>> RB | Michael Iaulualo | Waipahu | 5-10 | 184 | 12

>> REC | Jayce Bareng | Moanalua | 5-6 | 140 | 9

>> REC | Coby Tanioka | Castle | 5-7 | 140 | 11

>> REC | Jayden Chanel | Aiea | 6-2 | 180 | 10

>> QB | Ezekiel Olie | Aiea | 6-1 | 190 | 10

>> U | Kala Estacado-Matthews | Castle | 5-5 | 165 | 12

>> K | Porter Ellis | Roosevelt | 6-0 | 165 | 12

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Kaeo Akana | Roosevelt | 6-3 | 215 | 12

>> DL | Blazen Lono-Wong | Kailua | 6-5 | 240 | 12

>> DL | Logan Rouse | Aiea | 6-5 | 210 | 11

>> DL | Sila Unutoa | Aiea | 6-2 | 320 | 11

>> LB | Mesi Maae | Moanalua | 6-1 | 210 | 12

>> LB | Kalua Nahale | Roosevelt | 5-11 | 215 | 12

>> LB | Thiessen Wright | Aiea | 5-11 | 220 | 12

>> DB | Bishop Foumai | Aiea | 5-6 | 140 | 11

>> DB | Keenan McCaddy | Moanalua | 6-4 | 175 | 12

>> DB | Japheth Lilo | Kailua | 5-10 | 195 | 12

>> DB | Malachi Rombawa | Castle | 5-9 | 150 | 12

>> U | Kamuela Kaaihua | Roosevelt | 6-3 | 215 11

>> P | Micaiah Garan | Roosevelt | 5-11 | 186 | 11

>> RET | Coby Tanioka | Castle | 5-7 | 140 | 11

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Ayden Bringas | Aiea | 5-10 | 230 | 12

>> OL | Kaimi Kalama | Kailua | 6-4 | 280 | 11

>> OL | Iolani Enoka Roosevelt | 6-0 | 265 | 11

>> OL | Chris Tauanuu | Kailua | 6-2 | 265 | 10

>> OL | Javaugn Endemann | Waipahu | 5-7 | 260 | 12

>> RB | Cameron Johnson | Moanalua | 5-11 | 185 | 11

>> RB | Kane Lorenzana | Aiea | 5-7 | 150 | 10

>> REC | Geronimo Ulgaran | Aiea | 5-6 | 150 | 11

>> REC | George Matsunaga | Roosevelt | 5-11 | 165 | 11

>> REC | Joseph McKenzie | Waipahu | 5-9 | 192 | 12

>> QB | Taylor Malloe | Moanalua | 5-9 | 180 | 12

>> U | Jheremie Cacpal | Aiea | 5-6 | 140 | 9

>> K | Bryson Boyea Quiton | Aiea | 5-8 | 150 | 10

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Elisha Fuiava | Waipahu | 5-10 | 342 | 12

>> DL | Christian Paleafei | Moanalua | 6-0 | 260 | 12

>> DL | Macen Halemano | Aiea | 5-9 | 190 | 12

>> DL | Blaze Sumiye | Moanalua | 5-9 | 190 | 12

>> LB | Chaysen Lopez | Aiea | 6-2 | 230 | 12

>> LB | Haloa Sadowski | Castle | 6-0 | 190 | 12

>> LB | Ruben Chavez | Moanalua | 6-1 | 215 | 11

>> LB | Dominic Tisalona | Moanalua | 6-1 | 170 | 12

>> DB | Windsor Asing | Aiea | 5-8 | 155 | 12

>> DB | Liatama Uiliata | Waipahu | 5-9 | 164 | 11

>> DB | Romeo Simpson | Aiea | 5-10 | 160 | 11

>> U | Romeo Tagata | Waipahu | 6-1 | 227 | 11

>> P | Pomaikai Konohia | Kailua | 6-0 | 195 | 12

>> RET | Kala Estacado-Matthews | Castle | 5-5 | 165 | 12

