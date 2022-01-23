comscore Arquette goes for 30 as No. 1 Saint Louis bounces back from loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Arquette goes for 30 as No. 1 Saint Louis bounces back from loss

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.

Aiva Arquette pumped in a career-high 30 points as No. 1 Saint Louis withstood a fierce Maryknoll rally for a 51-44 win on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 23, 2022

Scroll Up