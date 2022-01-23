comscore June Jones wishes Timmy Chang well after his Mauka team falls in Polynesian Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

June Jones wishes Timmy Chang well after his Mauka team falls in Polynesian Bowl

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Mauka quarterback Jayden Maiava, of Liberty throws the football against Team Makai during the first half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team Mauka quarterback Jayden Maiava, of Liberty throws the football against Team Makai during the first half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM June Jones, who coached Team Mauka during Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, said of the hiring of Timmy Chang, “I’ll be rooting for him …”

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    June Jones, who coached Team Mauka during Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl, said of the hiring of Timmy Chang, “I’ll be rooting for him …”

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Makai quarterback Noah Fifita of Servite (10) beat Team Mauka linebacker Jacob Manu, also of Servite (52), for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl at Kamehameha Schools.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team Makai quarterback Noah Fifita of Servite (10) beat Team Mauka linebacker Jacob Manu, also of Servite (52), for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s Polynesian Bowl at Kamehameha Schools.

June Jones wasn’t hired as University of Hawaii head football coach Saturday, but he had nothing but kind words for the man who got the job. Read more

Previous Story
June Jones turns down University of Hawaii football coaching job after talks collapse
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 23, 2022

Scroll Up