Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kainoa Carvalho’s destiny was Utah.

Until it wasn’t. In a way, it still could be.

Really. The Star-Advertiser All-State Offensive Player of the Year — as a junior — left no doubt about his prowess on the field. The Kahuku wide receiver was a unanimous choice by the panel of coaches and media for the top honor, more than doubling the point total of OPOY runner-up AJ Bianco of Saint Louis.

Carvalho mesmerized and mystified opponents all season long as they clutched and grasped after No. 11, only to miss as the elusive playmaker seemingly disappeared into thin air. He caught 64 passes for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns as Kahuku went 10-0 to capture its first Open Division state title.

He was more than a wideout, though. He was a jack of all trades, master of most. He averaged 9.3 yards per carry on the occasional end-around, adding a rushing TD. He handled kickoffs and used a squib technique to help the Kahuku defense gain every advantage in field position.

Carvalho also connected on 45 point-after kicks and two field goals. He was also voted first team as a kick returner, where he returned three kicks and two punts for touchdowns. It is his ability to elude elite defenders at any rate of speed that separates Carvalho. The most important number: a 4.0 grade-point average.

“He’s such a good kid. He deserves everything he earned because he put in the effort and the work,” coach Sterling Carvalho said. “For him, nothing was by chance. It’s all hard work, sacrifice and effort.”

Mililani coach Rod York is a football history buff.

“He reminds me of George Ornellas, one of the most electrifying players in Hawaii ever, in my lifetime. His highlights, it’s like two hours long and it’s never the same play,” York said of the legendary Saint Louis player. “Kaikai, a lot of his stuff is bubble screen. He’s had a few deep passes. He had one against us, but you look at his tape, it’s just like Ornellas. Bubble screen and make all 11 guys miss, kind of like a (Saint Louis receiver) Trech (Kekahuna).”

It almost didn’t turn out this way for Kahuku. Though coach Sterling Carvalho was eager to install a more pass-friendly component to Kahuku’s traditional ground-and-pound offense, his nephew, Kainoa; Daniel Kealoha Kaio and Cole Pruett all departed during the summer of 2020 to play football on the continent. The three best pass catchers gone, just like that, as Hawaii sidelined prep football for the entire academic year while 90% of the nation played on.

Kainoa Carvalho played his sophomore year at Utah powerhouse Skyridge.

“I was always a Utah boy. I grew up in Utah until third grade and moved here,” said Carvalho, whose father, Stewart, is coach Sterling Carvalho’s twin brother. “I liked the move down here, but I sort of missed Utah. It was good going back there for one year.”

A busy offseason of Pylon tournaments — Kahuku’s Rebel Squad won three titles, including a national tournament at The Mecca in Arizona — opened a new era of aerial success.

“What would’ve happened if I stayed in Utah? Who knows? That would’ve been crazy, but I’m glad I came back. I made the right decision,” Carvalho said.

Two weeks ago, Utah became the first FBS football program to make a scholarship offer to the 5-foot-7, 160-pound playmaker. Carvalho plans to make a commitment before the 2022 season begins.

“I kind of want to commit with my boys, Leonard (Ah You), Liona (Lefau) and Brock (Fonoimoana). They have offers from Utah. We talked about it a little bit. We always want to stick together,” Carvalho said. “It’s always more fun to stick with people you’re familiar with.”

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL Tavo Motuapuaka | Mililani | 6-3 | 270 | 12

>> OL Jonah Savaiinaea | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 345 | 12

>> OL Laakea Kapoi | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 295 | 12

>> OL Kawika Rogers | Kapaa | 6-6 | 300 | 12

>> OL Sione Heimuli | Kahuku | 6-4 | 370 | 12

>> RB Noah Bartley | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 185 | 12

>> RB Brody Bantolina | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 160 | 12

>> REC Kainoa Carvalho | Kahuku | 5-7 | 160 | 11

>> REC Trech Kekahuna | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 180 | 11

>> REC Kealoha Kaio | Kahuku | 6-0 | 185 | 12

>> QB AJ Bianco | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 220 | 12

>> U Kamakana Mahiko | Kaiser | 5-11 | 160 | 12

>> K Lason Napuunoa | Saint Louis | 5-6 | 160 | 12

Offensive Player of the Year: Kainoa Carvalho, Kahuku

Related stories

>> No ’backer was better than Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, the All-State Defensive Player of the Year

>> Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho made all the right moves to earn All-State Offensive Player of the Year

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on the Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Defense team

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Offense team

>> Coach of the Year Sterling Carvalho molded talent into a state title for Kahuku

>> Saint Louis’ AJ Bianco, Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti reliable assets in all-ILH Open Division

>> ‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

>> Kahuku was strong across the board in all-OIA Open Division

>> Roosevelt’s Kaeo Akana wins in runaway, Moanalua’s Jayce Bareng in close voting in all-OIA Division I

>> Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II