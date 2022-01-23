Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

They both benefited directly by having each other as teammates.

Kaiser quarterback Easton Yoshino and receiver Kamakina Mahiko teamed up for a memorable 2021 season, leading the Cougars to their third OIA championship.

Clearly the best at their positions in OIA Division II this year, the voting for Offensive Player of the Year was razor close.

In the end, Mahiko’s rarely seen statistical totals — just the 11th player in the history of prep football on Oahu to surpass 1,200 receiving yards in a season — was enough to give him the slight edge for Offensive Player of the Year as voted on by coaches and media.

Seven of Mahiko’s 10 touchdowns came during Kaiser’s 8-0 run through the OIA regular season. Yoshino, who finished the season with 2,598 passing yards and 29 touchdowns and only nine picks, surpassed 2,000 yards in the regular season despite missing the season opener against Kalani.

He didn’t get a chance to go up against a Falcons defense led by linebacker Seti Taualupe, who is the the OIA Division II Defensive Player of the Year.

Taualupe, who battled through a shoulder injury for much of the season but never used it as an excuse, was the leader of a defense that allowed fewer than 14 points a game and helped Kalani finish with its best season by winning percentage (6-2, .750) in the 61-year history of Falcons football.

It’s why head coach Scott Melemai was right there in the running against Kaiser’s Tim Seaman, who is the Star-Advertiser’s OIA Division II Coach of the Year.

Kaiser leads the way with eight selections to the first team followed by Kalani with five. Radford and Nanakuli have four selections each.

OIA DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Jabez Aloalii-Maanaima | Radford | 6-0 | 245 | 12

>> OL | Payton Perry | Kaiser | 6-0 | 250 | 12

>> OL | Wakea Kanahele | Kalani | 6-0 | 228 | 12

>> OL | Al Sooalo | Kalani | 6-2 | 347 | 12

>> OL | Josiah Aleka | Nanakuli | 5-9 | 255 | 12

>> RB | Christian Payton | Radford | 5-10 | 160 | 12

>> RB | Josh Oh | Kalani | 5-8 | 155 | 12

>> REC | Kamakana Mahiko | Kaiser | 5-11 | 160 | 12

>> REC | Joshua Gleason | Pearl City | 6-1 | 160 | 12

>> REC | Justin Kanekoa | Kaiser | 6-1 | 185 | 12

>> QB | Easton Yoshino | Kaiser | 6-1 | 180 | 11

>> U | Joseph Lewis IV | Nanakuli | 5-10 | 170 | 12

>> K | Kurt Kawamoto | Kaimuki | 5-9 | 160 | 12

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Hopo Aholelei | Kaiser | 5-10 | 220 | 12

>> DL | Elijah Falaniko | Radford | 6-0 | 225 | 11

>> DL | Sefo Feesago | Pearl City | 5-10 | 180 | 12

>> DL | Isaiah Enriquez | Nanakuli | 5-10 | 145 | 11

>> LB | Seti Taualupe | Kalani | 5-11 | 235 | 12

>> LB | Taye Debina | Kaiser | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> LB | Tiandrew Taimanao | Pearl City | 6-2 | 230 | 12

>> DB | Kamakana Mahiko | Kaiser | 5-11 | 160 | 12

>> DB | Caleb Garcia | Kaiser | 5-9 | 170 | 12

>> DB | Syncere Dillard | Radford | 6-0 | 150 | 12

>> DB | Kahikina Iaea | Kalani | 6-0 | 165 | 11

>> U | Sione Taufa | Kaimuki | 5-11 | 230 | 12

>> P | Kurt Kawamoto | Kaimuki | 5-9 | 160 | 12

>> RET | David Kalili | Nanakuli | 5-8 | 150 | 11

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Makani Sua | Kaiser | 6-2 | 220 | 12

>> OL | Christopher Moeone | Pearl City | 6-1 | 250 | 11

>> OL | JT Richards | Kaiser | 5-9 | 220 | 10

>> OL | Malotumau Fano | Radford | 6-3 | 270 | 11

>> OL | Kamu Merck | Radford | 6-2 | 270 | 12

>> RB | Christian Asinsin | Nanakuli | 6-0 | 190 | 10

>> RB | Kai Blackston | Kaiser | 5-5 | 130 | 10

>> REC | Jack Carlson | Radford | 6-2 | 163 | 12

>> REC | Michael Papa | McKinley | 5-11 | 185 | 12

>> REC | David Kalili | Nanakuli | 5-8 | 150 | 11

>> QB | Keahi Ah Sui | Nanakuli | 5-10 | 160 | 12

>> U | Noa Uchida | Kalani | 5-7 | 140 | 12

>> K | Lasse Stolten | Waialua | 6-0 | 180 | 10

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Jabez Aloalii-Maanaima | Radford | 6-0 | 245 | 12

>> DL | Kingston Kerisiano | Pearl City | 6-1 | 250 | 12

>> DL | Ryan Bethke | Kaiser | 6-2 | 205 | 12

>> DL | Waylon Allen | Radford | 6-3 | 210 | 9

>> LB | Kuahiwi Cummings | Kaiser | 5-9 | 165 | 12

>> LB | Jayden Chang | Kalani | 5-10 | 185 | 12

>> LB | Kekai Langsi | Pearl City | 5-8 | 150 | 11

>> DB | Jake Ginoza | Pearl City | 5-6 | 150 | 12

>> DB | Skye Roman | Nanakuli | 6-2 | 145 | 12

>> DB | Mark Moreno | Pearl City | 6-0 | 165 | 12

>> U | Michael Hayslett | Radford | 5-9 | 160 | 11

>> P | Caleb Garcia | Kaiser | 5-9 | 170 | 12

>> RET |Jeremiah White | Kaimuki | 5-11 | 162 | 10

