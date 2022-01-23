Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kaiser Offensive Player of the Year Kamakana Mahiko, Kalani Defensive Player of the Year Seti Taualupe and Kaiser Coach of the Year Tim Seaman.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree