Maui man, 54, dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

A 54-year-old Kihei man has died in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Maui Monday.

The collision occurred on Maui Veterans Highway in proximity to Kealia National Wildlife Refuge Road in Kihei at about 8:35 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a white 1995 Toyota Corolla driven by the 54-year-old man was traveling north on the highway when it crossed left of center into the grass median and onto the southbound lanes.

The Toyota then collided head-on with a white 2006 Sterling tractor-trailer traveling south within the outer lane of the highway.

Police said the Toyota driver died at the scene.

The male operator of the tractor-trailer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police said both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision and that the airbags deployed in the Toyota upon impact.

Speed is considered to be a factor, police added.

This is Maui County’s third traffic-related fatality this year compared to zero at the same time last year.