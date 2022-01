Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not hiring former UH coach an egregious error; Tax deduction would boost blood donations; Test local wastewater to track COVID-19. Read more

If the University of Hawaii football coach search was based on a popular election, June Jones would be the hands-down winner. And it would be well justified, based on his history of turning around failing programs, his deep ties to local and mainland recruiting, his mentoring of both players and coaches and his winning records.

And yet, despite all of this evidence, the leadership at UH continues to follow a hidden agenda that seems dead set against ever giving June Jones another opportunity to coach again at UH. It also makes one wonder how deep and far is the reach of these special interests (downtown boosters?), who are obviously the ones calling the shots. Just who can we trust to do the right thing? The UH board of regents? The governor?

Instead of the “Big Lie,” I guess we could call this the “Big Why?” Someone outside the sphere of influence needs to intervene and take immediate steps to correct this egregious error.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

Matlin’s conditions for Jones unreasonable

University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin has a lot of gall. He hires a disaster as head coach, proof-positive he can’t evaluate coaches. Then a gift from above lands in his lap, and what does he do? He insists on a veto over June Jones’ staff. He is not going to be working 18 hours a day with Jones and his chosen assistants.

As my father used to say, he has rocks in his head. Matlin must drop his unreasonable condition before Jones walks.

Lunsford Phillips

Kailua

Jones a polarizing figure, then and now

Dave Reardon opined as a columnist who supports June Jones and belittles others who do not (“The fix was in, but UH’s football program is still broken,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 22). Coach June Jones was polarizing then, and still is today.

First, his arrogance in changing the name of the University of Hawaii’s football team from Rainbows to Warriors without input from alumni. Rumors reported that increasing merchandise revenue motivated the decision. Nonetheless, that decision to change a team’s name reeked of hubris.

Then came his inflated bowl appearance against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. This was a national embarrassment for our state. As head coach he made no adjustments at halftime to protect quarterback Colt Brennan (sacked eight times). Even the broadcast announcers were discussing this major coaching snafu.

And finally, Jones left for a much bigger paycheck instead of staying and helping to rebuild the team.

We need to remember the good, the bad and the ugly.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

Longtime season ticket holder calls it quits

I’ve been a loyal football fan and season ticket holder since 1978, through the woeful seasons with Coach Fred Von Appen at the helm. I had four season tickets but was the only one going to the games. I was still a season ticket holder fan.

I couldn’t get 2007 Sugar Bowl tickets from the University of Hawaii as a 30-year ticket holder. I had to be creative to get one. I was booted out of my loge seats, which were sold to corporate sponsors to increase revenue. I was still a season ticket holder fan.

Now we have no stadium and no leadership. What UH has done to Coach June Jones is reprehensible. After 40-plus years as a season ticket holder, I quit. But I’m still a Warrior fan.

Keith Ichikawa

Salt Lake

Chang has dedication, wisdom to lead Warriors

The selection of Tim Chang as the new head coach of University of Hawaii’s football team brought to mind these wise words from Ecclesiastes: “For everything there is a season … a time to break down, and a time to build up” (“Hawaii tabs former Warriors QB Tim Chang as its next football coach,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 22).

Chang is well-equipped to help UH’s athletic program build a new future. His remarks in Sunday’s newspaper revealed an utmost dedication to the task ahead: “Like I’ve always done for this state, I’m just ready to give it my all” (“Passing the torch,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 23).

They demonstrated a rightful perspective on the recent departures from the football program: “What happened to them is unfortunate … we’re going to close the chapter in the book.”

Finally, Chang’s reflection on the current UH’s football program showed his mature wisdom: “There needs to be some healing. There also needs to be some understanding about the direction we’re heading and what we need to do.”

I commend Athletics Director David Matlin for his bold vision and UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl for his illuminating reporting.

Wally Fukunaga

Makiki

Tax deduction would boost blood donations

In an effort to encourage more people to donate blood, blood donations should be made tax-deductible.

In Hawaii, there is a $3,000 tax credit for maintaining an exceptional tree. So why not a tax credit for saving the lives of people? Each time you donate blood, you are given a slip of paper that includes a unique blood unit number. This would serve as a legitimate receipt for tax purposes. The monetary value of each donation would be whatever is deemed the value of potentially saving three lives.

Grace Mimaki

Salt Lake

Test local wastewater to track COVID-19

Since the Health Department seems to have problems tracking the spread of the omicron virus (“Rush for COVID-19 tests bogs down Hawaii’s case-reporting system,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 15), has it considered testing local wastewater? Other localities have had success in determining whether the virus is on the rise or is waning.

It seems to be a rather simple solution, one that could assist local leaders in determining whether more drastic measures are required to help quell the pandemic.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

