Off the News: Testify on Navy Red Hill fuel tanks

While we’re waiting to see if the Navy’s effort to clear the water of fuel contaminants will work at Red Hill (an explanatory video is posted at 808ne.ws/flush), there are other productive uses of time.

One would be to prepare testimony to deliver at the inaugural state Senate hearing on the topic, set for 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Zoom link. Details on Senate Bill 2172, which would bar future underground tanks within a half-mile of an aquifer, and how-to links, are at 808ne.ws/redhillhearing.

Exotic fertilizer from the zoo

You gotta love zoo doo, even if you can’t get any. The Honolulu Zoo’s fertilizer comprises the poop of resident herbivores — elephants, primarily, but also giraffes, zebras and hippos, among others.

For decades it was used mostly on zoo property, with some excess taken by community gardens and such, until the pandemic raised interest in home gardening. Now zoo doo, distributed free by the bucketful, is a hot ticket. If you want some, you’ll need to get on a list. Call 808-926-3191.