Tofu with a tangy sauce

This simple dish showcases the uniquely silky texture of soft tofu. The tofu is steamed on top of a layer of bok choy, eliminating the need for a formal steamer and making this meal a cinch to prepare. (Napa cabbage leaves would also make a nice bed for the tofu.) Once steamed, the warm, mild tofu soaks in all of the bright flavors of a tangy and creamy tahini sauce that’s spiked with aromatic ginger and fragrant herbs. For a heftier meal, either double the tofu or serve with a side of rice.

Tofu and Bok Choy With Ginger-Tahini Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1 pound baby bok choy, quartered lengthwise through the core

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 (14to 16-ounce) package soft tofu, drained and cut into 4 equal squares

• 6 tablespoons tahini

• 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1/4 cup scallions, chopped, plus more for garnish

• 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped, plus more for garnish

• Toasted white sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions:

In a skillet with a lid, arrange bok choy in an even layer to cover the bottom of the pan and season with salt and pepper. Nestle the tofu pieces on top of or in between the bok choy, depending on the depth of your pan.

Add 1/2 cup of water to the skillet and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover securely to prevent steam from escaping, reduce heat to medium and steam until bok choy is tender and tofu is warm throughout, about 10 minutes.

In a bowl, combine tahini, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic, scallions, cilantro and 1 tablespoon of water. Whisk until well blended and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Using a spatula, transfer bok choy and tofu to four serving plates. Spoon some of the sauce over the tofu and garnish with scallions, cilantro and sesame seeds. Serve warm.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.