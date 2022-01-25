comscore Hawaii’s unemployment rate tumbles to 5.7% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s unemployment rate tumbles to 5.7%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in December to a 21-month low of 5.7% as the state’s economy continued making significant strides in recovering from the nearly 2-year-old pandemic. Read more

State has yet to release new rules cracking down on beach revetments

