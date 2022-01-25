comscore Honolulu Council considers new rules for short-term rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council considers new rules for short-term rentals

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is again considering a measure that would alter the rules for short-term rentals, notably increasing the minimum stay proposal to three months from 30 days unless a special permit is granted. Read more

