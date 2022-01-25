comscore Navy to withhold full Red Hill fuel leak report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy to withhold full Red Hill fuel leak report

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Top Navy officials have repeatedly vowed to be transparent with the public as they investigate how jet fuel ended up in their Red Hill drinking water well and the taps of residents living in neighborhoods in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Read more

State has yet to release new rules cracking down on beach revetments

