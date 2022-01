Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SSFM International has promoted Scott Hayashi to vice president for technical operations. He joined SSFM in July 2020 as its business manager. Hayashi has 27 years of experience in the practice of business and legal consulting and engagement management. Prior to joining SSFM, he was tax director at CW Associates, CPA.

Par Hawaii, a provider of refined energy products, has named Marc Inouye director of government and public affairs. He reports to Eric Wright, senior vice president and lead executive of Par Hawaii. Prior to joining Par Hawaii, Inouye had been marketing and communications manager with Pharmacare Hawaii since November 2015. He has also served in fund development and special events at The Queen’s Health Systems, was a partner with Fluid Media and was the owner of P4 Communications.

