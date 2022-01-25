University of Hawaii men’s basketball set to play on national television

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball game at UC Riverside on Feb. 3 will be televised on ESPNU. Read more

It will be the first of five Big West Conference men’s basketball telecasts set to appear on ESPN networks this season.

Tipoff between the ‘Bows and the Highlanders at the UCR Student Recreation Center has been moved to 6 p.m.

ESPN’s Eric Rothman and Corey Williams will take over the play-by-play and analyst roles.

The five regular-season BWC matchups on the network are selected through a wild-card format in which pairings are determined roughly 10 days prior to each game. The second game, between CSU Bakersfield and Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 5, also will be aired on ESPNU.

ESPN networks also are set to carry both semifinal games (March 11) and the championship game (March 12) of the Big West championship.

Career night for McIntire not enough

A career-best 35 points from Zach McIntire wasn’t enough as the Chaminade men’s basketball team (8-10, 6-6 PacWest) fell 84-78 to Azusa Pacific (8-6, 5-2) on Monday at Felix Event Center.

McIntire’s scoring outburst surpassed his previous career record of 28 at his previous stop at Mercyhurst University. Isaac Amaral-Artharee added a season-high 22 points.

Chaminade will head to Concordia Irvine on Thursday.

>> Michaella Dean’s school record of 19 rebounds couldn’t save the Chaminade (1-10, 0-7 Pacific West Conference) women’s basketball team, which lost 101-49 on the road to Azusa Pacific (13-1, 9-0), which is ranked No. 6 in the WBCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the D2SIDA Media Poll.

Dean’s record surpassed Lilia Maio’s 18, set in 2015. The senior added 10 points to collect her first career double-double. Ellyonna Bankofier led Chaminade with 11 points.

The Silverswords travel to Concordia Irvine on Thursday.

Hawaii Pacific hoops teams fall to Biola

Avery Cargill tied for a game high with 23 points but the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team (4-10, 1-6 PacWest) fell to Biola 64-54 on Monday night at Chase Gym.

The Sharks trailed all game as the Eagles rode an early 7-0 run to a wire-to-wire victory.

Cargill also had a game-high-tying eight rebounds. Tavia Rowell added 16 points. Biola (9-5, 5-2) got 23 points from Amiah Simmons.

Trailing by nine after one period, the Sharks cut the deficit to five points with an early second quarter run, but a 9-1 Biola run pushed the lead back up en route to a 32-19 Eagle advantage at halftime. A second-half HPU comeback attempt was again thwarted by an 8-2 Biola run.

The Sharks will head to Felix Event Center on Thursday to take on nationally ranked Azusa Pacific. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

>> A strong finish late in the game came up short as the HPU men (3-13, 0-9 PacWest) couldn’t overcome Biola (13-4, 7-3) in a 74-62 loss at Chase Gym on Monday night.

Hawaii Pacific will visit the Felix Event Center to face Azusa Pacific on Thursday.

Eagles outshoot visiting Vulcans

Michaela VanderKlugt’s game-high 29 points and Jasmine Rachal’s 23-point effort powered Concordia Irvine (9-6, 6-3 PacWest) to a 68-51 win over the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team (7-4, 4-3 PWC) on Monday at CU Arena.

The Vulcans trailed 32-19 after two quarters, with their 19-point first half output matched by VanderKlugt alone.

Hawaii Hilo will head to Chase Gym to take on Biola this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.