comscore University of Hawaii men’s basketball set to play on national television | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii men’s basketball set to play on national television

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball game at UC Riverside on Feb. 3 will be televised on ESPNU. Read more

Previous Story
Abraham Elimimian and Jacob Yoro expected to be retained as University of Hawaii football assistants

Scroll Up