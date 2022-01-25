comscore At 4-0, ‘Iolani remains at No. 1 in girls basketball Top 10 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
At 4-0, ‘Iolani remains at No. 1 in girls basketball Top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

‘Iolani garnered eight of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

