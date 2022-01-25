At 4-0, ‘Iolani remains at No. 1 in girls basketball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani garnered eight of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Raiders posted wins over Kamehameha, Maryknoll and Punahou last week. ‘Iolani is 4-0 in ILH play (7-2 overall) and will host Kamehameha today.

Konawaena edged Hilo 38-34 over the weekend to remain unbeaten in Big Island Interscholastic Federation play. The Wildcats, led by Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, Grace Pak and Braelyn Kauhi, are 5-0 in league play.

Punahou, Maui and Kamehameha round out the first five.

Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (7-2, 4-0 ILH) 98 1

2. Konawaena (2) (7-2, 5-0 BIIF) 92 2

3. Punahou (6-2, 4-2 ILH) 73 3

4. Maui (9-1, 6-0 MIL) 67 4

5. Kamehameha (6-5, 2-3 ILH) 56 5

6. Lahainaluna (5-3, 4-1 MIL) 46 7

7. Hilo (3-1, 3-1 BIIF) 40 8

8. Maryknoll (5-7, 0-5 ILH) 26 6

9. Waiakea (2-1, 2-1 BIIF) 22 9

10. Campbell (8-2, 8-0 OIA West) 15 10

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 8, Damien 6, Kaiser 1.