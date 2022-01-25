Hawaii Prep World | Sports Despite loss, Saint Louis runaway No. 1 in boys basketball Top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saint Louis collected 10 of 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis collected 10 of 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders lost in ILH play for the first time last week. , Sparked by seniors Aiva Arquette and Hayden Bayudan, they sandwiched a 55-52 loss to Punahou between a 47-39 win over ‘Iolani and a 51-44 victory over Maryknoll. Despite the loss to Saint Louis, Maryknoll moved up a notch to No. 2. The Spartans posted wins over Damien and ‘Iolani last week. ‘Iolani, Punahou and Kamehameha round out the Top 5. Kahuku, now 5-0 in OIA East play, slipped one spot to No. 6. Senior Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola is averaging 24.8 points per game. Boys Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (10) (10-1, 4-1 ILH) 108 1 2. Maryknoll (6-2, 4-1 ILH) 94 3 3. ‘Iolani (6-4, 2-2 ILH) 80 2 4. Punahou (1) (7-3, 3-2 ILH) 77 6 5. Kamehameha (6-2, 3-2 ILH) 64 4 6. Kahuku (5-0, 5-0 OIA East) 61 5 7. Mililani (7-1, 5-0 OIA West) 45 7 8. Kailua (5-1, 5-0 OIA East) 35 8 9. Baldwin (5-2, 4-0 MIL) 15 10 10. Kalaheo (4-6, 4-1 OIA East) 11 9 Also receiving votes: Kohala 4, Maui Prep 4, Roosevelt 4, Radford 2, Hilo 1. Previous Story Abraham Elimimian and Jacob Yoro expected to be retained as University of Hawaii football assistants