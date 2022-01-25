Despite loss, Saint Louis runaway No. 1 in boys basketball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis collected 10 of 11 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

The Crusaders lost in ILH play for the first time last week. , Sparked by seniors Aiva Arquette and Hayden Bayudan, they sandwiched a 55-52 loss to Punahou between a 47-39 win over ‘Iolani and a 51-44 victory over Maryknoll. Despite the loss to Saint Louis, Maryknoll moved up a notch to No. 2. The Spartans posted wins over Damien and ‘Iolani last week.

‘Iolani, Punahou and Kamehameha round out the Top 5.

Kahuku, now 5-0 in OIA East play, slipped one spot to No. 6. Senior Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola is averaging 24.8 points per game.

Boys Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (10) (10-1, 4-1 ILH) 108 1

2. Maryknoll (6-2, 4-1 ILH) 94 3

3. ‘Iolani (6-4, 2-2 ILH) 80 2

4. Punahou (1) (7-3, 3-2 ILH) 77 6

5. Kamehameha (6-2, 3-2 ILH) 64 4

6. Kahuku (5-0, 5-0 OIA East) 61 5

7. Mililani (7-1, 5-0 OIA West) 45 7

8. Kailua (5-1, 5-0 OIA East) 35 8

9. Baldwin (5-2, 4-0 MIL) 15 10

10. Kalaheo (4-6, 4-1 OIA East) 11 9

Also receiving votes: Kohala 4, Maui Prep 4, Roosevelt 4, Radford 2, Hilo 1.