Watch Hawaii-born Quinn Kelsey star in ‘Rigoletto’

Hawaii opera lovers can head over to Regal Dole Cannery movie complex in Iwilei and see Hawaii-born opera star Quinn Kelsey perform Verdi’s “Rigoletto” with New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

Kelsey, who studied with the Hawai‘i Opera Theatre and at the University of Hawaii at Manoa before going on to train at mainland opera programs, has emerged as the world’s leading performer of the challenging Verdi baritone roles.

He has made “Rigoletto” his signature role, having performed it in such storied venues as the Vienna State Opera, the Zurich Opera House and the National Opera of Paris. Kelsey performed it in Honolulu in 2016 in a concert version.

“Rigoletto” tells the the story of a hulking jester trying to protect his daughter, Gilda, from his lascivious master, the Duke of Mantua. Rigoletto is a superstitious man, which sets off a series of events that end in tragedy.

This is the second time Kelsey has performed “Rigoletto” with the Met. The production received acclaim from New York Times critic Anthony Tommasini, who said Kelsey had “a breakthrough” in the production, singing with “elegance and tenderness” in a role that “shows off his full vocal and dramatic depth.”

Rosa Feola and Piotr Beczala star as Gilda and the Duke.

The screening begins at 12:55 p.m. Saturday at Regal Dole Cannery, with encore performances at 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $19.90-$26.18.

The production also will be broadcast at Regal Prince Kuhio 9 in Hilo, Regal Makalapua Stadium 10 in Kailua- Kona and the Regal Maui Mall Megaplex 12 in Kahului.