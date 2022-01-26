House bill would phase out University of Hawaii, create new Mauna Kea stewardship authority

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oversight of Mauna Kea’s summit would be the purview of a new stewardship authority, instead of the University of Hawaii, under a proposal set to be considered by the state Legislature.

House Bill 2024 requires the new entity to develop a framework to limit astronomy development and create a plan to return the summit to its natural state.

The bill reflects the findings of the Mauna Kea Working Group established in 2021 by the state House of Representatives and charged with coming up with an alternative form of management for the state lands above 6,500 feet, including the astronomy reserve.

A report developed by the 15-member working group, finalized Tuesday, recommends the creation of the new management entity and the eventual phasing out of astronomy.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced by the House members who served on the working group: Mark Nakashima, Ty Cullen, Stacelynn Eli and David Tarnas. Half of the working group members are Native Hawaiian.

If approved, the legislation would establish a nine-member governing board that would develop a plan for managing land uses, human activities, access, stewardship and overall operations on the mountain, among other things.

The authority board, made up of at least three Native Hawaiian members, would take full control following a three-year transition period.

While Mauna Kea is highly valued as a site for astronomy, the mountain in recent years “has come to symbolize a rigid dichotomy between culture and science, often leading to polarization between stakeholders on Mauna Kea and local communities. Therefore, resolving the management issues of Mauna Kea is a top issue in the State,” the bill says.

In its response to the working group’s report, the university said the effort not only puts the future of astronomy on the mountain at risk, but it underestimates the complexities and costs of managing access to public lands. The university pointed out that the operating costs for stewardship alone are $12 million, much of which is paid for by outside funds.

The bill says the authority could establish a special fund that would hold any variety of potential revenue sources, including renegotiated lease terms and fees, observatory use fees and other user fees.

The bill also calls on the authority to establish a trust fund or other funding mechanism designated for decommissioning costs that the observatories would be required to contribute toward as a condition of their leases.

In a memo to Speaker Scott Saiki, Nakashima, chairman of the Mauna Kea Working Group, said the future of Mauna Kea and how it will be managed is an emotional and controversial issue.

“One thing that all 15 members of the working group agreed to is that we care deeply for the Mauna,” he said.