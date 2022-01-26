Hawaii men’s volleyball team top polls

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii remained atop the national men’s volleyball polls after a bye week, although the Rainbow Warriors’ margin shrunk slightly.

The top-ranked Warriors (4-0) received 14 of 19 first-place votes in this week’s NVA/AVCA Men’s Division I-II Coaches poll, down two from last week’s poll. No. 2 UCLA received one vote and the remaining four went to No. 3 Long Beach State.

UH also topped the Off the Block media poll with nine of 13 first-place votes, followed by UCLA and Long Beach State, which each received two first-place votes.

The Warriors embark on their first road trip of the season this week and face No. 15 Ball State in a two-game series on Saturday and Monday in Muncie, Ind. The trip continues to Austin, Texas, next week for the First Point Collegiate Challenge, where UH will face Kentucky State and Queens on Feb. 4 and No. 13 Stanford on Feb. 5.

Shooting woes doom Hawaii Hilo

An 0-for-15 shooting night from 3-point range brought down the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team in a 67-55 loss to host Biola on Tuesday night at Chase Gym.

It was an uncharacteristically cold shooting night for the Vulcans (7-5, 4-4 Pacific West), who were averaging seven triples a game before the loss to the Eagles (10-5, 6-2).

The Vulcans made up for their offensive woes on defense, forcing 17 Eagles turnovers and holding the third-best scoring offense in the PacWest to 67 points.

Next up for UH Hilo is a road matchup against Point Loma at Golden Gym on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.