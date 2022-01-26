comscore Kaiser girls topple Roosevelt in OT in battle of OIA East unbeatens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kaiser girls topple Roosevelt in OT in battle of OIA East unbeatens

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Dacee Tsue’s tough bucket in the paint tied the game with 11 seconds left in regulation, and the Kaiser girls basketball team went on to edge Roosevelt 58-54 in overtime to gain sole possession of first place in the OIA East. Read more

