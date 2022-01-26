Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH girls, Division III: St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 5 p.m. OIA East Boys: Castle at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. McKinley at Kailua (JV only, 5:30 p.m.). OIA West Boys: Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Mililani; Radford at Aiea; Waipahu at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Punahou I-AA at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Pac-Five at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); Kaiser at Roosevelt (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (girls at 7 p.m.); Farrington at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Moanalua at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kahuku at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.). THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Division I: Damien at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. Division II: University at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani. ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m.; University at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. OIA East Girls: Castle at McKinley. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Kahuku at Kalani; Kaiser at Moanalua; Farrington at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Kailua. OIA West Girls: Mililani at Radford; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Leilehua at Kapolei; Waianae at Waipahu; Pearl City at Waialua. Soccer ILH Boys’ Varsity Punahou 4, Le Jardin 0 Pac-Five 4, Saint Louis 0 Mid-Pacific 4, Damien 0 Previous Story Television and radio - Jan. 26, 2022