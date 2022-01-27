2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Sea Life Park

Two women were hospitalized following a head-on collision on Kalanianaole Highway near Sea Life Park Hawaii tonight.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two women, ages 77 and 75, were involved in the crash, and both suffered multiple injuries. The 77-year-old is in critical condition, and the 75-year-old is in serious condition, EMS said.

The collision took place at around 6:30 p.m., leaving one driver trapped in her sedan, the Honolulu Fire Department said in a release. Firefighters used extrication equipment, including battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools, to free the driver from her car.

EMS personnel administered advanced life support on both women at the scene of the crash and while transporting them to emergency rooms.

Kalanianaole Highway was closed in both directions between both driveways of Sea Life Park.