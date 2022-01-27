Warning signs for box jellyfish posted at 3 Oahu beaches

Honolulu lifeguards are warning beachgoers of an influx of box jellyfish at Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches and Nanakuli Beach Park today.

Box jellyfish can cause a painful sting and in some instances an allergic reaction.

The stinging invertebrates are named for the squarish shape of their bell-shaped body, according to the Waikiki Aquarium website. The box jellies usually arrive near shore 8 to 10 days after a full moon, which was Jan. 17.

Lifeguards have posted warning signs at the affected beaches.

Honolulu Ocean Safety recommends beachgoers check with lifeguards on current beach and ocean conditions.