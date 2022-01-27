comscore Editorial: Stronger controls on vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Stronger controls on vacation rentals

The middle ground on the vacation rental issue — permitting a strictly limited number of vacation rentals without overwhelming residential zones on Oahu — seems as elusive as ever, after Wednesday’s flood of protest about Bill 41 delivered at the Honolulu City Council’s daylong hearing. Read more

