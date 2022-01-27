Lawmakers propose thousands of affordable homes around a new Aloha Stadium
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Glenn Wakai:
The state senator says leasing the land around the stadium to a developer would give the state money to build affordable housing along the rail line
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree