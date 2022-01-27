comscore Prosecuting attorney reviewing Ala Moana police shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prosecuting attorney reviewing Ala Moana police shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  "Sometimes when people hear these initial reports from the police department they want to know … is there a separate agency looking at it and how are they doing it." Doug Chin Police commissioner

    “Sometimes when people hear these initial reports from the police department they want to know … is there a separate agency looking at it and how are they doing it.”

    Doug Chin

    Police commissioner

The prosecuting attorney’s office is investigating Monday night’s shooting of a homeless man with a knife who allegedly ran at Honolulu police officers near Ala Moana Center. Read more

