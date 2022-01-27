Battered CSUN takes on ’Bows in men’s basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Was it any surprise Trent Johnson was not the retiring type?

Last summer, Johnson came out of retirement to serve as interim head coach of a Cal State Northridge basketball program that was under NCAA investigation.

The task has not been easy for Johnson, who has won coach-of-the-year awards from the SEC, WAC and Pac-12. Entering tonight’s game against Hawaii at SimpliFi Arena, CSUN’s records — 5-13 overall, 1-5 in the Big West — can be traced to health issues and a challenging schedule. This will the Matadors’ fourth game in seven days.

“What do you think they’d rather do — practice or play?” Johnson said. “I’m not that old-school guy with the glass half full. It’s always been (to the players): ‘you want to listen to me and practice for 21⁄2 hours or play a game, get on a plane the next day, and play in Hawaii? Geez, I’d trade with you right now, fellas, with your college career or mine. I’d trade that atmosphere.’”

Lance Coleman II, a forward who averaged 13.4 points before suffering a season-ending injury last year, has not “played a lick” this season, Johnson said. Neither has freshman guard Nick Herrmann. “He’s never suited up,” Johnson said. “He probably would have been my starter at one of the guard spots.”

Miles Brookins, a projected starter at the five, has missed 15 games in a row because of an injury. Guard Darius Brown II, who was selected to the Big West’s second team last year, suffered a season-ending knee injury against Fresno State on Dec. 4. Forward Onyi Eyisi is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Guard-forward Brendan Harrick suffered back spasms during Monday’s practice and did not play the next night against UC Santa Barbara.

Not counting Coleman and Hermann, the other 13 players on the roster have missed a combined 40 games this season. The projected starters have not been together for more than five consecutive practices.

“I feel for them,” Johnson said. “But they need to understand, a lot of guys are sitting as the second- or third-team guy wondering when they’re going to play. ‘OK, that’s what you wished for. Now you get to play.’”

Kailen Rains, a 6-6 guard who was scoreless in four games last season, has played in 17 games this year, starting five. Marcel Stevens, a walk-on, has played in 13 games, starting two. Christian Gray, Fresno State’s eighth man last season, has made eight starts for the Matadors.

“All of this has been challenging,” Johnson said, “it’s been fun. And for me, my energy has been what it is. I’m enjoying every step of the way in terms of getting them to understand how hard they have to play.”

Johnson said the Matadors play to a slower offensive tempo to minimize opposing team’s scoring opportunities. They average 65.0 possessions per 40 minutes, ranking 325th out of 358 Division I teams in deliberate pace, according to kenpom.com.

UH coach Eran Ganot can empathize with the Matadors’ health situation. In late December, the Rainbow Warriors were without both true centers. The ’Bows are 5-0 — all against Big West opponents — since 6-9 center Bernardo da Silva returned to the lineup after recovering from a hand injury. He is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds during that stretch. Mate Colina, a 7-foot center who has missed six weeks because of health-safety protocols, practiced this week and might be ready to rejoin the rotation.

Ganot said injuries enabled the healthy players to learn new roles. Jerome Desrosiers and Kamaka Hepa can play the front-court positions and the wing. Junior Madut can play both guard spots and the wing. Zoar Nedd, a fourth-year sophomore, has provided a boost off the bench as a scorer and defender. Nedd can play the four, three and two spots.

Entering the season, Nedd viewed his role as “a blender that would kind of move the ball on, and be kind of a glue guy, in a sense, if we needed me in a couple spots here and there, I would fill in. As the year went on, I could see my role growing. The fact I’ve been here a while has helped in my favor. I know the three spot and the four spot and, at times, the two spot. My mindset going into this year was to be optimistic. You never know what could happen.”

BIG WEST MEN’S BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (9-5, 4-0 BWC) vs. CS northridge (5-13, 1-5)

>> When: 7 p.m. today

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Tickets: ETicketHawaii.com