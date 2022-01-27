Hawaii beats Cal State Northridge, remains tied atop Big West

Bernardo da Silva scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and lobbed four passes into the low post for baskets to boost the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to a Thursday night 72-65 victory over Cal State Northridge.

A crowd of 1,817 in SimpliFi Arena saw the Rainbow Warriors win their sixth in a row to improve to 10-5 overall and 5-0 in the Big West. They remain in a tie atop the league standings with Cal State Fullerton.

Noel Coleman contributed 14 points for UH, and Junior Madut and JoVon McClanahan each had 10 points.

Hawaii’s final field goal came with 3:12 left when Jerome Desrosiers soared for a putback. But the ’Bows hit seven of their final eight free throws to repel the Matadors’ late charge.

CSUN controlled the pace, but UH controlled everything else in taking a 36-24 lead in the first half.

It was center da Silva leading the way for Hawaii, scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists in the first half. UH built a 21-9 advantage on the boards.

The Matadors were playing without several key members. They suited up nine players; Hawaii had 13. The Matadors tried to minimize Hawaii possessions by running essentially a weave offense. UH managed six fast-break points in the first half, the Matadors scored none on the run.

Hawaii center Mate Colina played in a game for the first time since Dec. 8. He had been held out because of safety-health protocols. But Colina began practice last week, and improved his stamina in workouts leading to tonight’s game.