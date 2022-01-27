Kaimuki holds on to beat Farrington in boys basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaimuki coach Greydon Espinda just wanted his team to win one of these close games. Read more

The Bulldogs got exactly that, just not quite the way he preferred. Malu Cleveland scored 19 points as Kaimuki nearly squandered a 22-point second-half lead in a 62-54 win over Farrington on Wednesday night at Kitamura Fieldhouse.

“We have to work on our set plays and take better care of the ball,” Cleveland said. “Farrington is pretty good, good competition for us.”

Kaimuki improved to 3-3 in OIA East play (6-3 overall). Farrington dropped to 1-5, but showed some spark in the fourth quarter.

“They finally woke up to play. I told them I’m proud of them. Keep their heads up. This is how we’re supposed to start, not how we end,” Farrington coach Steven Leopoldo said. “They’ll fight all the way to the end and I’m proud of them. Kaimuki’s coach (Espinda) is doing a good job over there.”

The Governors have the inside track on the third playoff spot in OIA East Division II. Kaimuki is right behind Kalani.

Kaimuki sophomore Daysen Lupica added 11 points, including eight in the third quarter as the visiting Bulldogs went on a 19-8 run. That opened the lead to 50-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Cleveland played nearly every minute, adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, but committed three fouls in as many possessions in the fourth quarter. The high-flying senior fouled out with 2:02 left.

With Cleveland off the floor, Farrington capitalized. Gerald Gallardo, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the final quarter, hit a corner 3 and scored a layup off a steal, cutting Kaimuki’s lead to 58-49 with 1:10 remaining.

On the next possession, however, Gallardo dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds. Kaimuki’s Kenny Eaton and Jeremiah White each sank a free throw to open the lead back to 10, 62-52.

Angel Ped’s layup brought the margin back down to eight, but it was too little, too late for the Governors.

Corbin Chun, Farrington’s 6-3 center, finished with 13 points, nine boards and two steals. Dominique Mose-Smith, a 6-4 junior, added 10 points and four caroms.

Kaimuki sharpshooter Rashawn Fritz-Betiru had an off night from the field and finished with eight points, but contributed defensively with four rebounds and four steals.

The Governors struggled against the Bulldogs’ mix of presses, committing 14 turnovers in the first half as Kaimuki, which had just four first-half giveaways, took control. The Bulldogs led 17-9 after one quarter, and Fritz-Betiru’s follow shot just before the buzzer opened their lead to 31-20 at the half.