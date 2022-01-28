Motorcyclist, 62, who died after hitting embankment in Kona identified

A 62-year-old motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a rock embankment in South Kona Thursday.

He has been identified as Perry Lynn Deleeuw of Holualoa, the Hawaii County Police Department said.

The crash occurred on Mamalahoa Highway, Route 11 within a mile south of the 92 mile marker shortly after 4:25 p.m.

Police said a black 2016 Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle operated by Deleeuw was traveling north when ran off of the roadway. The motorcyclist lost control, struck the embankment and was thrown upon impact.

Deleeuw was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police believe speed is a possible factor.

This is the third traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year compared to two at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-46436 or email him at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.