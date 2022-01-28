No tsunami threat for Hawaii following 6.6 quake near Kermadec Islands

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said there is no threat of a tsunami affecting Hawaii following an earthquake earlier today near the Kermadec Islands.

According to the National Weather Service, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck at 4:46 p.m. Hawaii time near the Kermadec Islands, which are located in the South Pacific Ocean between Tonga and New Zealand.

According to the PTWC, all available data suggest a “destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”