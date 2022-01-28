Vehicle fire in Kapolei closes eastbound lanes on H-1 Freeway

A vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes on the H-1 freeway prior to the Kunia exit.
The City and County of Honolulu reported the vehicle fire around 8:30 p.m. tonight and advised motorists to use the North South road reroute.
No additional information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.