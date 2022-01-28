Bill would unite state law enforcement under Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A proposal introduced Monday would bring together the state’s law enforcement functions and reestablish the Department of Public Safety to focus on corrections, rehabilitation and inmate reentry into the community.

Senate Bill 3139 would “consolidate and administer the criminal law enforcement and investigations functions of the Department of Transportation, certain investigations functions of the Department of the Attorney General, functions of the Office of Homeland Security, and current law enforcement and investigations functions of the Department of Public Safety.”

Harbor police, sheriff’s deputies and investigators with the Attorney General’s Office would be among the state law enforcement personnel included in the Department of Law Enforcement.

If approved, the legislation also would rename the Department of Public Safety as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which would administer corrections, rehabilitation, reentry and other functions related to Hawaii’s incarcerated population.

“When you have separate agencies, what you end up with in larger operations is too many cooks in the kitchen, and this (bill) would eliminate that,” said DPS Deputy Director Jordan Lowe in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Our missions (law enforcement and corrections) are totally different. It just make sense to separate the two divisions into separate departments so we can focus on our primary mission.”

The Ige administration thinks centralizing state law enforcement functions will “increase public safety, improve decision making, promote accountability, streamline communication, decrease costs, reduce duplication of efforts, provide uniform training and standards, and promote uniform standards of law enforcement services,” according to the Senate bill.

“The goals of the department of law enforcement would include (1) establishing a partnership with the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force to protect the State from both domestic and foreign threats; (2) eliminating the narcotics epidemic that plagues Hawaii’s communities through its commitment of investigators in the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces; (3) expanding the narcotics canine program; and (4) reducing gun violence and other violent criminal acts in island communities through participating in the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods program,” reads the proposal.

The union representing sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers, the Hawaii Government Employees Association/AFSCME Local 152, has yet to take a formal position on the proposal.

“We’re consulting with members for opinions on the bill,” Alexander Zannes, HGEA communications manager, told the Star-Advertiser.

The proposal provides for the establishment of a training center within the DLE that will be available to all law enforcement entities in Hawaii for continuing education and training.

“The Department of Law Enforcement’s training center will ensure that all its DLE law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards and are compliant with Law Enforcement Standards Board,” said Lowe. “As part of its continued partnership with other departments, DLE will make available its training curriculum to other state and county law enforcement agencies on a voluntary basis. The other county police departments and other state agencies are responsible for the training of their officers and its certification as dictated by the Law Enforcement Standards Board.”

The legislation grew out of HB 629, a similar measure introduced in 2021 that did not pass in part due to concerns with possible conflicts of interest created by consolidating certain existing state law enforcement functions. Former Attorney General and current U.S. Attorney Clare Connors recommended revising and reintroducing the legislation.

The initiative to unify and streamline state law enforcement began about 10 to 15 years ago, said Lowe.

The Department of the Attorney General supports the proposal.

Gary Yamashiroya, special assistant to Attorney General Holly Shikada, told the Star- Advertiser the new department will increase alignment of core competencies and functions of state law enforcement agencies, increasing efficiency and efficacy when responding to challenges.

“It will also provide greater consistency in law enforcement training and policy standards among state agencies, which will increase accountability and professionalism and foster closer collaboration with county and federal partners,” he said.

Setting up the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to focus solely on corrections operations and inmate services will help staff the incarcerated population and the community.

“This is key, because although corrections and law enforcement are under the Department of Public Safety, their missions differ. Allowing each to be its own department will allow them to establish, adopt, and implement goals and objectives that are dedicated to their specific operations,” said Yamashiroya. “This legislation, if passed, ensures that the state can provide professional, comprehensive and responsive services that will improve the safety and security for the people of Hawaii.”