Hawaii News

State to offer federally funded mortgage aid

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The state has launched a program funded by the federal government to assist about 1,000 Oahu homeowners hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and who may be in jeopardy of losing their homes. Read more

