Woman arrested for kicking officer in face

Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly kicking a 28-year-old law enforcement officer in the face late Friday night in Kapolei.
Police said the kick to the male officer’s face resulted in bodily injury.
In a police highlight of the incident, the woman is described as disorderly, but no further details on the circumstances were given.
Police arrested her at 11:38 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.