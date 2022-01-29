comscore Woman arrested for kicking officer in face | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly kicking a 28-year-old law enforcement officer in the face late Friday night in Kapolei.

Police said the kick to the male officer’s face resulted in bodily injury.

In a police highlight of the incident, the woman is described as disorderly, but no further details on the circumstances were given.

Police arrested her at 11:38 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

