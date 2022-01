Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Decorated Army veteran Lynn “Barry” Mariano and Kona business consultant Paul Morgan are running as Republicans for the open gubernatorial seat this year. Read more

Mariano was born and raised in the Kalihi-Palama area where he graduated from Farrington High School in 1974. He earned a master’s in business administration from Golden Gate University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chaminade University.

A University of Hawaii ROTC distinguished military graduate and combat veteran, Mariano retired from the Army in 1995 with two Bronze Stars. He retired in 2015 from his civilian job with the Office of Secretary of Defense.

“First and foremost, we need to make Hawaii affordable; we can do this by changing our tax structure to help families keep more of their hard earned money, lower corporate taxes to spur growth and investment, and attract new businesses,” Mariano said in a statement.

His other issues include education, affordable housing, homelessness, aiding seniors “and a comprehensive review and investment in Hawaii’s lagging infrastructure.”

Morgan said he was born to a 17-year-old mother in Mississippi, played football at Vanderbilt University and has lived in Kona for the past eight years. He has coached football at the Kamehameha Schools Keaau campus and Keala­kehe High.

On his website, Morgan said he follows Christian values and “Fiscal Conservatism — advocating for low taxes, reduced government spending, and minimal government debt.”

He said he believes in “government that governs less and trusts its citizens to execute their God-given rights governs best.”