No. 1 University of Hawaii volleyball team, missing three starters, swept by No. 15 Ball State

A depleted Hawaii men’s volleyball team dropped its first match of the season and No. 15 Ball State celebrated a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors today in Muncie, Ind.

The Warriors (4-1) entered the match without three starters in setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Chaz Galloway. Thelle and Voss did not make the trip due to health and safety protocols. Galloway sat out the match due to an injury and had his left foot in a walking boot on the sideline. Reserve outside hitter Fliip Humler was also not available.

Freshman Jack Walmer made his first career start at setter and outside hitter Kana’i Akana and middle blocker Kyler Presho also made their first starts.

The Warriors played from behind for much of the match as Ball State hit .410 led by Kaleb Jenness’ 19 kills in 30 attempts. Angelos Mandilaris added 14 kills in 26 swings.

UH ended up hitting a season-low .159 with Akana, Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias finishing with six kills each.

The Cardinals (4-0) have yet to drop a set this season entering Monday’s rematch at Worthen Arena.