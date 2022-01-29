Rainbow Wahine basketball team earns Big West road win at Cal State Northridge

Hawaii forward Amy Atwell and guard Daejah Phillips each scored 15 points and the Rainbow Wahine basketball team earned a split of its Big West road trip with a 76-67 win over Cal State Northridge today in Northridge, Calif.

UH center Nnenna Orji added a career-high 13 points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 from the free-throw line to help the Wahine (8-8 4-2 Big West) pick up their second road win of the season.

Coming off a cold shooting performance in a loss at UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, the Wahine shot 48% from the field and went 29-for-36 from the free-throw line. Phillips had five of UH’s 15 steals and the Wahine overcame 24 turnovers of their own.

Tess Amundsen hit four 3-pointers and led CSUN (6-11, 2-5) with 20 points. The Matadors finished with 25 turnovers.

The Wahine return home to face UC Davis on Thursday and UC Riverside on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.