Timmy Chang's return as Hawaii head football coach reconnects program's past to its present | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Timmy Chang’s return as Hawaii head football coach reconnects program’s past to its present

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

    Head football coach introduction of Timmy Chang.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii formally introduced Timmy Chang as the 25th University of Hawaii head football coach at the SimpliFi Arena in the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM New UH football coach Timmy Chang set numerous passing records in five years playing quarterback for the Warriors. Former defensive lineman Lawrence Wilson said, “This (hiring) is needed — not only for the fans and the state of Hawaii, but for the guys in the locker room,”

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Players in attendance showed their support by wearing jerseys to the coronation

Before he gave thanks and outlined his goals, Timmy Chang’s eyes told the story of what it meant to be the University of Hawaii football team’s new head coach. Read more

