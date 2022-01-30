comscore K-Drama: Jak Doo agrees to wed Seung Joo on ‘My Husband Oh’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Jak Doo agrees to wed Seung Joo on ‘My Husband Oh’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV

This week’s synopses: Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii at West Oahu hosts Holocaust exhibit

Scroll Up