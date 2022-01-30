K-Drama: Jak Doo agrees to wed Seung Joo on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 3

6:30 p.m. today

Jak Doo accepts the offer to be Seung Joo’s husband. It remains to be seen how the man of nature will adjust to city life and his new role as a contract husband. Jak Doo sees a poster for a gayageum (Korean zither) performance and is dumbfounded.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. today

Jak Doo gets a call from a hospital. Eun Jo reminisces about Hyuk. Seung Joo and Eun Jo cross paths. Eun Jo is shocked to see who Seung Joo is meeting.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 14

6:50 p.m. Monday

Young-eun gets an offer from Olivier, and Jae-kuk gets an offer from Paris to hold his own exhibition. Chi-sook hears from Jimmy, an old flame, that Do-hoon is dating her for her money. Young-eun asks Jae-kuk to be the photographer during her interview with Nouvelle Vague. At the interview, she shares a story close to her heart, and Jae-kuk asks her to go to Paris.

Episode 15

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Mr. Hwang offers to give Sono to Young-eun, as Jae-kuk closes up his photography studio. Mi-sook’s condition rapidly declines, and Young-eun knows the time to say goodbye is near. Jae-kuk is about to depart for Paris. Young-eun finally makes up her mind about whether to go or stay.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 89-90

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jae-bin and Chang-soo have a sit-down with Do-bin to tell him the truth. Yeon-hee takes Ju-won on a trip. Myung-jun promises Woo-jung he’ll find Ju-won for sure. Jae-bin has a breakdown. Hwa-kyung makes Jae-bin sit on the chairman’s desk and tells him that’s where she wants him.

Episodes 91-92

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Yeon-hee and Myung-jun are conflicted with Ju-won in their house. Yeon-hee pledges to bring suffering to them. Jae-bin is plagued by nightmares from the guilt. Ju-won questions Jae-bin and Hwa-kyung why she’s kept there. Ju-won comes clean with Myung-jun that she’s got her memory back.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-su is miserable after hearing about the dating scandal between Woong and NJ. Woong is so afraid of being abandoned.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Saturday

The two of them are supposedly back together again, but something about it feels wrong. Yeon-su is on eggshells around Woong, and she worries whether it will work out.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.