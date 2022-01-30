After slow start, Damien girls basketball tops Mid-Pacific
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Damien’s Theresa Anakalea scored nine of her 13 points in the final quarter as Damien rallied from a four-point halftime deficit for a 41-26 win on Saturday afternoon at Mid-Pacific.
