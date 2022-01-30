comscore After slow start, Damien girls basketball tops Mid-Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After slow start, Damien girls basketball tops Mid-Pacific

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 27 Damien’s Theresa Anakalea scored nine of her 13 points in the final quarter as Damien rallied from a four-point halftime deficit for a 41-26 win on Saturday afternoon at Mid-Pacific.

The box-and-one defense on Damien’s Theresa Anakalea couldn’t confine her forever. The junior guard scored nine of her 13 points in the final quarter as Damien rallied from a four-point halftime deficit for a 41-26 win on Saturday afternoon at Mills Gym. Read more

